Report: Raiders signing Nickell Robey-Coleman

On the morning after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are signing veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Monday morning the Robey-Coleman addition.

It is currently not known if Robey-Coleman is being added to the 53-man roster or the practice squad, and what is the corresponding move. Starting Raiders’ cornerback Anthony Averett departed Sunday’s 24-19 defeat to the Chargers with a thumb injury. It is not currently known how serious that injury is.

Robey-Coleman, 30, has been in the league since 2013 and has played for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. He was on the Lions practice squad for most of last season and played in one game. He has played in 127 NFL games with 30 starts, and has six career interceptions.

Robey-Coleman is best known for his involvement in a controversial non-called penalty in the NFC championship game in 2019 that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl over the New Orleans Saints.