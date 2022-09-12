Raiders Podcast: Week 1 Instant reaction vs. the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders were hoping to get off to a great start in the AFC west. That didn't happen as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19.

The team had a chance to take the lead in the game, but the offense didn't have a good day. Derek Carr, with accuracy and decision-making, led to three inceptions. However, there was production from Davante Adams and Darren Waller on the day.

The guys at Tape Don't Lie discuss all the actions that happened on offense. I talk about Carr's aggression causing them turnovers, and Matt Holder has his thoughts on the rotating line.

BD Williams gives his thoughts on the defensive performance. There wasn't much on the scoreboard for sacks and turnovers, but they delivered with stops to help keep the offense in the game. The stand-out was Nate Hobbs and his growth from year one to year two.

Check it out below and subscribe.