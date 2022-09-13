Silver Minings: Raiders tickets are hottest in the NFL

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, it’s a good time for this reminder: It’s not cheap to see a game at Allegiant Stadium.

According to Gametime.co, games at Allegiant Stadium are the hottest in the NFL. Three of the nine current most expensive tickets on the site for games around the league this season will be Raiders’ at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ Jan. 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers is the most expansive with a median ticket price of $680. The Raiders’ Oct. 2 home game against the Denver Broncos is is the second-most expensive with a median price of $502, and Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is the ninth-most expensive at $389.

While it’s a tad disheartening, this is not surprising. Games at Allegiant Stadium were the hottest in the NFL last year, which was the first season with fans in the seats there. Because Las Vegas is a tourist haven, fans of the opposing team, as well as Raiders fans, flock to games, keeping ticket prices high.

