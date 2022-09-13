Thoughts on Raiders’ Week 1 offensive snaps

It’s a new season with a new scheme and a new coaching staff for the Las Vegas Raiders so some interesting aspects of the team have emerged through the snap counts.

Let’s dive into some of the offensive numbers that stood out in Las Vegas’ 24-19 road loss at the Los Angeles Chargers;

The offensive line:

We all saw the unique approach the coaching staff took with this unit. Seven players played on the offensive line and coach Josh McDaniels suggested the rotation will continue. Tackle Kolton Miller, guard John Simpson and center Andre James all played the entire game. At right tackle, Jermaine Eluemunor played 69 percent of the snaps and rookie Thayer Munford played 31 percent of the snaps. At right guard, rookie Dylan Parham played 60 percent of the snaps and Lester Cotton played 40 percent. Parham played well and I could see his snaps increasing soon.

The running backs:

Starter Josh Jacobs played 60 percent of the snaps, free-agent addition Brandon Bolden played 28 percent of the snaps (he got hurt in the second half) and Ameer Abdullah played seven snaps and rookie Zamir White didn’t play on offense according to the snap count. Fullback Jakob Johnson was on the field for eight snaps. I bet this is a work in progress and we will see the snaps vary for the tailbacks behind Jacobs as the season moves forward.

Hollins gets a lot of run:

Free-agent signing Mack Hollins is the No. 2 wide receiver for sure. He played 85 percent of the snaps and was on the field more than tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. But Hollins didn’t make a huge impact as he had one catch for 16 yards. Waller and Renfrow each had six targets and Hollins had just one as Davante Adams was the focal point of the offense with 10 catches on 17 targets. Adams was the field for 95 percent of Las Vegas’ snaps.

Moreau usage:

New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels has been a big fan of the double tight-end sets, but we didn’t see a ton of that against the Chargers. Backup tight end Foster Moreau was on the field for 18 of 58 plays. He didn’t have any catches. I would think we will see Moreau on the field with Waller more when McDaniels thinks they can exploit particular defenses.