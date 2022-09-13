Just Pod Baby: Week one recap show with guest Matt Holder

On this episode of Just Pod Baby, host Evan Groat recaps the Raiders 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Positives, negatives and everything in between, Just Pod Baby breaks it all down including the week one turning point play of the game.

Matt Holder joins the show in segment number two to give his take on the performances of Derek Carr, Davante Adams, the offensive line as well as the Raiders defense.

