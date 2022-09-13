Report: Raiders are hosting Kelechi Osemele on visit

In a surprising development, the Las Vegas Raiders are considering a former key member of the franchise to address their issues on the offensive line.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are hosting Kelechi Osemele on a visit.

FYI: Offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele is here in Las Vegas to visit with the @Raiders. Osemele played with the Raiders from 2016-2018. He hasn't played since injuring both knees in Week 5, 2020, playing against the Raiders as a member of the Chiefs. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2022

Osemele played for the Oakland Raiders from 2016-18 after signing as a free agent. He made an immediate impact and was a key to a strong line. He was a first-team All-Pro guard in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl twice with the Raiders.

The return of KO? pic.twitter.com/aC7W43la20 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 13, 2022

The Raiders traded him to the New York Jets in 2019. He hasn’t played in the NFL since Week 5 of 2020 when he injured both knees against the Raiders with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has only played a total of eight games since leaving the Raiders and he is 33. So, it may be unrealistic to expect Osemele to be an impact player.

But it is clear the Raiders are looking to improve their offensive line after a tough start to the season in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Meanwhile, with starting center Andre James dealing with a concussion, ESPN reported the Raiders are signing veteran Billy Price to the practice squad. He’s started 34 NFL games, including 15 last season.