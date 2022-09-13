Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 2 vs the Cardinals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders experienced their first loss in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The silver and black will hope to bounce back this week when the Arizona Cardinals make the quick ride to Vegas.

Davante Adams performed at a high level, the same as Maxx Crosby. The struggles of Derek Carr were unexpected, but a bounce back should happen sooner than later.

With SB Nation Reacts, the latest survey, we ask Raider Nation how confident they feel about the team moving forward. The offense's struggles have fans already off the ship, waiting for the team to implode.

Check it out below and let us know how you feel. A victory on Sunday will raise confidence back to a high level.