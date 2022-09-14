Silver Minings: Raiders not spending much on offensive line

It is clear the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is a work in progress this season.

The unit has been the biggest question mark on the team and it will be watched closely as the season unfolds, especially after struggling Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But one thing is clear about this unit — the Raiders have not committed an over abundance of money to it. According to Over The Cap, via the Associated Press, the Raiders are committing the second-fewest salary-cap space to the offensive line in the NFL this season.

#Raiders rank in cap spending on o-line by season per OTC:

2022: 31st

2021: 13th

2020: 1st

2019: 5th

2018: 4th

2017: 1st

2016: 1st

2015: 2nd

2014: 23rd — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 8, 2022

It does include some dead cap money based from 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, who was cut this month and then claimed by the Chicago Bears. The only high-salary player on the unit is left tackle Kolton Miller, who is far and away, the Raiders’ best offensive lineman, although he had a rough Week 1 against the Chargers. Miller signed a three-year, $54 million contract last year.

As the above recent tweet shows, previous Raider’s regimes valued the offensive line greatly. However, there has been natural turnover and the team has spent big at other spots on the roster. So, this lack of financial commitment at this young unit is not stunning.

