Raiders Podcast: TDL-Raiders Week 1 vs. LA Chargers film review

Review of the disappointing loss.

By Marcus-Johnson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders want to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-19 defeat with turnovers and missed opportunities kept the silver and black from victory.

Tape Don’t Lie is back with an in-depth view of the matchup vs. the Chargers. There are plenty of topics like the play of the offensive line and Derek Carr.

-We start with the run defense that shined with Maxx Crosby leading the way. BD Williams deep dives into how they were able to dominate up front.

-I look at what happened to Hunter Renfrow and why he neutralized out of the game plan. Was it the scheme, or was it, Bryce Callahan?

-Dylan Parham had an excellent debut and was the best lineman on the field. I review his game and why he should stay on the field.

Check it out below and subscribe with more film breakdowns on the way.

