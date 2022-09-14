 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders promote wide receiver Keelan Cole to 53-man roster

Vet WR ready to make debut with team

By Bill Williamson
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Keelan Cole
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

While it’s not the way he envisioned it, wide receiver Keelan Cole is set to make his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 at Allegiant Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders announced Wednesday afternoon that they have signed Cole off their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Las Vegas also formally announced the previously reported signing of center Billy Price and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad. They are both NFL veterans.

Cole replaces wide receiver D.J. Turner on the active roster. Turner suffered an ankle injury in his first game after making the roster after a great preseason. He will be out, at least, four games as are the rules of the injured reserve.

Expect Cole to be active against the Cardinals on Sunday. He was signed this offseason to be a big part of the offense, but he was outplayed by Turner and Tyron Johnson and was cut on the final cut-down day. He was signed to the practice squad last week and now he’s part of the active roster again as originally planned.

