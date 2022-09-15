 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Why 100-rushing yard games is a magic number

It’s a great path to victory

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Hall of Fame Game-Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
The NFL has, of course, become a passing game. Everyone has to air it out.

But you can’t forget the running game. An effective run offense provides a strong path to victory.

A recent tweet by NFL345 illustrates how important the ground game is in the league. Last season, there were 103 100-yard rushing games in the regular season. The teams went 73-28-2 in those games for a whopping .718 winning percentage.

The Las Vegas Raiders played a strong role in that trend last season. They went 3-0 in games that they had a 100-yard rusher. they were Peyton Barber in Week 3 and Josh Jacobs in Weeks 16 and 18.

Last week was a reminder for the Raiders as thy had just 64 yards rushing. It’s time to kick up the running game.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • Expect rotation to continue: The Las Vegas Review Journal writes that the Raiders’ offensive line rotation will likely continue for time time being.
  • QB rankings: Check out where Derek Cerr ranks in FanSided’s quarterback rankings.
  • Where to improve: Bleacher Report has three ways the Raiders’ offense can improve in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Cool merch: Our friends at Homage has this cool retro Bo Jackson Raiders’ gear plus some cool sales today and Sunday. Check them out.

