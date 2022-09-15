Silver Minings: Why 100-rushing yard games is a magic number

The NFL has, of course, become a passing game. Everyone has to air it out.

But you can’t forget the running game. An effective run offense provides a strong path to victory.

A recent tweet by NFL345 illustrates how important the ground game is in the league. Last season, there were 103 100-yard rushing games in the regular season. The teams went 73-28-2 in those games for a whopping .718 winning percentage.

Success Running the Ball:



In 2021, @NFL teams with a 100-yard rusher posted a 73-28-2 record for a .718 winning percentage. That rated higher than clubs with a 100-yard receiver (105-61, .633) or a 300-yard passer (68-44, .607).#Kickoff2022 pic.twitter.com/vAcJTFUvES — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 5, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders played a strong role in that trend last season. They went 3-0 in games that they had a 100-yard rusher. they were Peyton Barber in Week 3 and Josh Jacobs in Weeks 16 and 18.

Last week was a reminder for the Raiders as thy had just 64 yards rushing. It’s time to kick up the running game.

