Davante Adams among special receiver group to star in Week 1

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason was that several high-profile wide receivers were traded, including star Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He started his career with the Silver and Black in a big way. He had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. His Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr targeted Adams 17 times in a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was his third highest target amount in his nine-season career.

It was an indication of what we should expect from Adams, who was acquired in a deal with the Green Bay Packers for a first-and-second round draft pick.

Related Winners and losers from Week 1 against Chargers

He wasn’t the only wide receiver who was traded this offseason to star in Week 1.

AJ Brown — dealt from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the draft — had 10 catches for 155 yards in the Eagles’ win over Detroit on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill — who was the next receiver who was the focal point of a blockbuster trade after Adams — had eight catches for 94 yards in the Miami Dolphins win over the New England Patriots. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t miss Hill, for one game at least, as they scored 44 points in a route of the Arizona Cardinals, who visits Adams and the Raiders on Sunday.

As for the Cardinals, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had a modest debut for Arizona in his first game after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens. He had four catches for 43 yards and will look to try to make a bigger impact against the Raiders on Sunday.

Former Raiders’ No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper had a disappointing start of his Cleveland Browns’ career with just three grabs for 17 yards in a win over Carolina after being traded by Dallas which gave the Raiders a first-round pick for Cooper (the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2015) in 2018.

Robert Woods, traded from the Rams to the Titans, had just one catch in his first game in a new uniform in a loss as did Devante Parker in New England after being traded by the Dolphins.

Not all the receivers showed out in their first game after a trade, but some did including Adams and don’t expect his production to slow down. The Raiders got a star.