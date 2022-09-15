Podcast: Scouting the Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to avenge their loss in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Revenge will also be a big theme of the game as there have been several players exchanged between the two teams in recent years, headlined by Chandler Jones and Rodney Hudson.

To preview the matchup, Blake Murphy of Revenge of the Birds was kind enough to join me on this week’s podcast and give Raider Nation an idea of what to expect from the Cardinals this weekend.

Topics discussed:

Arizona’s outlook after a wild offseason

Kyler Murray’s study habits

Who steps up in DeAndre Hopkins’ absence?

Check-in on Rodney Hudson

Do the Cardinals have enough up front to slow down Jones and Maxx Crosby?

Budda Baker the difference maker

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!