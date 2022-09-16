Silver and Black Pride’s Week 2 pick’em competition

Week 1 is in the books and it didn’t go the way Las Vegas Raiders fans wanted. But, if you’re in Silver and Black Pride’s weekly pick’em challenge, there’s a chance at least a few people in Raider Nation were able to salvage their weekend! It’s early but it’s always good to get a jump on everyone else in a highly competitive competition like this one.

Below is a look at our writer’s standing after the 16 Week 1 contests:

Matt Holder 8-7-1 (50%) Ray Aspuria 6-9-1 (38%) Bill Williamson (DNP) Marcus Johnson (DNP)

It truly was Week 1 for our writers as we work out some technical kinks to get everyone on board. We’ll be better and more active next week, but your boy was able to capitalize by taking an early lead. Granted, the competition is about percentages and 50 percent won’t cut it moving forward. I’ll be better and at least I’m not Ray...

Group ID: 2614

2614 Password: raiders21 (case sensitive)

2022 Overall Leaders

The fan community had an impressive showing as 17 (!) of you got at least nine correct picks! That’s a lot of people who mopped the floor with our writers and shoutouts to Skearns5, Silver & Blak Stampede, TV Raider, Dar8dazidaho and TommyRaider for jumping out to the early lead. Keep up the good work!