It’s Week 2 and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get back on track against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. The Raiders have made plenty of news in the last week, signing Darren Waller to a contract extension, naming captains and making several roster transactions. So, I recapped all of that, went over the injury report and of course, answered your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Waller’s extension

Raiders equipment manager named equipment manager of the year

Anthony Averett to IR, Javelin Guidry claimed, Nickell Roby-Colemen signed and more roster transactions

Vegas is cheap on the offensive line

Preliminary comp picks

Injury report

Raiders ideal record going into the bye

Will Dylan Parham take Andre James’ spot?

Regret trading Trayvon Mullen?

& more!

