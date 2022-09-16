Raiders injury news: Andre James, Tre’von Moehrig and Denzel Perryman are out Sunday

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers with a completely healthy roster. One week later, and the Raiders no longer have that luxury.

They will be without three starters Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

The Raiders will be without center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Backup running back Brandon Bolden is doubtful (hamstring). All four players were injured in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers last week.

Rookie Dylan Parham, who started at right guard last week, will likely spell James. Lester Cotton will likely play the entire game at right guard. He played 40 percent of the snaps for Parham last week.

Duron Harmon will likely play for Moehrig and Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown will start without Perryman with undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler likely backing them up.

For Arizona, cornerback Trayvon Mullen — who the Raiders traded to the Cardinals last month — is questionable with a toe injury. Star pass-rusher J.J. Watt is also questionable, with a calf injury. he did say during the week he expects to play Sunday.

The Cardinals will be without injured wide receivers Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back). They, of course, are also without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving and NFL suspension.