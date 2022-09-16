SB Nation Reacts: 83% of Raider fans believe in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders fans watched the offense struggled throughout the matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 24-19. Derek Carr’s three interceptions were the main story, and the offensive line gave up five sacks.

The Raiders hope to bounce back this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals are short-handed with most of their wide receiver corps out of the picture. However, they are 0-1 themselves and hoping to get their first win of the season.

SB Nation Reacts back this week, asking fans about their confidence in their football team. Of course, there was a drop after the defeat in the AFC west. Confidence fell from 97% to 83% after the Week 1 loss.

The Raiders are -5 point favorites heading into the home opener. The Raiders struggled at home in 2020 but last season went 5-4 at home. The silver and black will look to put their first home victory on the board.