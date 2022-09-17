Silver Minings: Raiders have been a strong bet as underdog

In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders were a team that sports bettors could make money on.

In a study by The Action Network, it was found that the Raiders were one of the best teams to bet on as underdogs last season. When they were not the favorites in 2021, the Raiders made the third most money in the NFL. Based on $100 wagers, the Raiders cashed a total of $1,086 as underdogs. The Tennessee Titans were the best underdog to bet last season as they cashed $1,266 on $100 bets.

Of course, last week, the Raiders did not cover as dogs in a 24-19 road loss to the Chargers, who were 3.5 points favorites based on odds by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders are favored at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

