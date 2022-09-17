 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Just Pod Baby: Raiders look to avoid an 0-2 start plus Cardinals preview with Jose Romero from the Arizona Republic

Game day is tomorrow

By Evan Groat
/ new

The Week 2 preview episode of Just Pod Baby is now available by subscribing to the Silver & Black Pride podcast network.

In segment one, host Evan Groat talks about the injuries that the Raiders are dealing with and the roster moves made during the week by general manager, Dave Ziegler. Also, hear audio from quarterback Derek Carr.

In segment two, Jose Romero, Cardinals insider from the Arizona Republic joins the show to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Cardinals.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...