Just Pod Baby: Raiders look to avoid an 0-2 start plus Cardinals preview with Jose Romero from the Arizona Republic

The Week 2 preview episode of Just Pod Baby is now available by subscribing to the Silver & Black Pride podcast network.

In segment one, host Evan Groat talks about the injuries that the Raiders are dealing with and the roster moves made during the week by general manager, Dave Ziegler. Also, hear audio from quarterback Derek Carr.

In segment two, Jose Romero, Cardinals insider from the Arizona Republic joins the show to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Cardinals.