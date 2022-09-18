Raiders vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Josh McDaniels era kicks off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals.

This is a great opportunity to set the tone for the home season and get the first win under McDaniels after a tough Week 1 24-19 defeat at the Los Angeles Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders have a chance to put that tough start to McDaniels’ tenure in Las Vegas in an extremely winnable game against the Cardinals. Arizona, which is not as talented as the Raiders, are coming off a 44-21 thumping at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 1.

Now, it’s the Raiders’ turn to give Arizona a dose of AFC West mastery. Below is all the details on how to watch the Raiders-Cardinals.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-1, the Cardinals are 0-1

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders 3.5, 52 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Revenge of the Birds.