Filed under: Raiders-Cardinals game thread It’s game day By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Sep 18, 2022, 12:02pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Cardinals game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kyler Murray Photo by Harry How/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders begin their gome seaosn by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. This is your place to discuss it all. Have a blast. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Raiders poll: Do you like the Josh McDaniels hire? Raiders trade for Davante Adams Chandler Jones, Rock Ya-Sin in, Yannick Ngakoue out, diving into Raiders’ transactions Loading comments...
Loading comments...