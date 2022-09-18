 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SNF: Bears-Packers

NFC North battle

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Syndication: PackersNews
Aaron Rodgers
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

End the Sunday slate with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Discuss it all here.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...