Filed under: SNF: Bears-Packers NFC North battle By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Sep 18, 2022, 4:09pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: SNF: Bears-Packers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Aaron Rodgers Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK End the Sunday slate with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Discuss it all here. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Raiders poll: Do you like the Josh McDaniels hire? Raiders trade for Davante Adams Chandler Jones, Rock Ya-Sin in, Yannick Ngakoue out, diving into Raiders’ transactions Loading comments...
Loading comments...