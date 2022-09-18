Final score: Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 in overtime

The Las Vegas Raiders opened the 2022 home season against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what was a massive collapse by the Raiders.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 0-2. The Cardinals are 1-1.

What it means:

This is a devastating defeat for the Raiders in so many ways. They had a 20-0 lead at halftime and completely collapsed and are now 0-2 in the Josh McDaniels era and are the only team in the tough AFC West to be winless. This one could hang over this team for a while.

Turning point:

What a ridiculous game. The Raiders should have never put themselves in this position but were outscored 29-3 after halftime. Yet, the Raiders, who were 4-0 in overtime last year, saw the game end on a return on a Hunter Renfrow fumble that was returned for a touchdown. It was his second fumble in three plays. How did this happen?

Injury report:

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had to leave the game for some time with a hip injury and was replaced by rookie Thayer Munford. In the third quarter, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out in the fourth quarter, which is not ideal. Renfrow was banged up on the final play of the game. He was being checked for a concussion after the game.

What’s next:

The Raiders are back in AFC play as they go to the great city of Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT Sunday. The Titans will be on a short week as they play at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.