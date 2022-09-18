Running back Brandon Bolden is inactive

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without backup running back Brandon Bolden on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Bolden was listed as doubtful on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury. He joins center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) as Las Vegas players who are inactive Sunday because of injury. The Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday are defensive tackles Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell and running back Brittain Brown. Those three players are all rookies.

The following players are inactive for #ARIvsLV pic.twitter.com/DLsJKP0OWS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 18, 2022

Rookie Dylan Parham, who started at right guard last week, will likely spell James. Lester Cotton will likely play the entire game at right guard. He played 40 percent of the snaps for Parham last week.

Duron Harmon will likely play for Moehrig and undrafted rookie safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is active after being inactive last week. and Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown will start without Perryman with undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler likely backing them up.

Ameer Abdullah may be the primary backup to starting tailback Josh Jacobs with Bolden out. Rookie Zamir White could play some as well. He didn’t get a carry last week. It is somewhat surprising Brown was inactive.

Pass-rusher Tashawn Bower is active after being in active last week, joining Clelin Ferrell and Malcolm Koonce as the backup pass-rushers Sunday.

For Arizona, cornerback Trayvon Mullen is inactive with a toe injury. He was traded from the Raiders to the Cardinals last month. Cardinals’ star pass-rusher J.J. Watt is active after dealing with a calf injury and he will play Sunday and reportedly will have a snap count.