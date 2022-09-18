Raiders open as 1-point favorites over Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders played ugly football in the second half Sunday, leading to a terrible defeat. The Arizona Cardinals outscored them 29-3, leading to the heartbreaking loss.

The Raiders are now 0-2, which is never a good start in the NFL. Since 2020, no team has made the playoffs after an 0-2 start. That puts the Raiders in a challenging position with an uphill battle to climb back into contention.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the opening week, and the Raiders are early –1 favorite over the Tennessee Titans and an O/U of 46. Hopefully, the team can face the embarrassment and come back vs. a tough Titans football team.

A full slate of matchups this week to start NFL action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Minnesota Vikings -7.5 over the Detroit Lions.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Titans

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Titans, +100

Opening point spread: -1

Opening point total: 46

