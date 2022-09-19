Raiders-Cardinals aftermath: Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels try to move forward

Monday, the morning after the biggest collapse in team history, first-year Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made a point to say his team needs to fight through the growing pains and learn to play more ‘aggressively” with a lead.

Josh McDaniels: "There's an art to learning how to finish the game the right way ...

"We have to learn how to play aggressively with a lead." #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 19, 2022

There is no doubt, the Raiders must learn and grow from one of the most disappointing losses in regular-season history. The Raiders became the fifth NFL team to blow a 20-0 halftime lead as they saw the Arizona Cardinals take a 29-23 win in overtime. The Raiders had never blown such a big lead before and never lost while leading in the fourth quarter by 16 points.

While the loss was highly improbable and stunning, it was easy to see how it happened. The Raiders stalled on offense and the Cardinals controlled the ball in the second half and in overtime. The Cardinals ran 59 offensive plays after halftime as they outscored Las Vegas 29-3.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 210 yards in the first half and 42 after that. After the game, Carr set the tone for McDaniels’ aggression talk on Monday.

“We have to learn how to win, and it starts with me. It always will. For the execution that we had in the first half, we did not execute each play with the detail I think that we should have the way that we did in the first half. Just one thing here, one thing there and it looks like a bad play and we’re this close to having another good half,” Carr said. “There were a couple of times [I was] looking for someone downfield, or this, or that; and one thing messes up and that’s a bad play. It goes back to what coach [McDaniels] says, ’Do our job. ’No matter what the score is, if you just do your job at the end, it’ll take care of itself.”

Carr said the team much watch the ugly game film (they’re doing that today), take their medicine and prepare for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans to try to avoid starting the season 0-3.