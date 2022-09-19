Las Vegas police are investigating alleged assault of Kyler Murray by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game

Las Vegas police are investigating an alleged assault of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray by a spectator at Allegiant Stadium just after the conclusion of a wild 29-23 Cardinals overtime comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Associated Press.

The alleged incident occurred in the moments after the game when Murray was high-fiving and celebrating with fans in the front row of the stands in the stunned stadium. A man in the stands appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face and the quarterback reacted before leaving the area.

The incident was caught on video.

Here's a slowed down version of what happened between Kyler Murray and a fan after Sunday's game in Las Vegas: Keep an eye out around the 16-second mark.



Great work by @CamCox12 who captured the entire ending on video.



Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/9ZcpoqlU6S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022

Las Vegas police confirmed to the Associated Press that a battery report was filed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, less than two hours after the conclusion of the game. There is no information on who filed the report, which simply names a spectator and a professional football player.

When asked about the incident on Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he hadn’t seen the video of the alleged altercation.

“I was just told about it,’’ Kingsbury said, according to ESPN. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.’’