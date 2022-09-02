Silver Minings: Davante Adams can make history

Watching Davante Adams play in the Silver and Black is going to be so much fun for a lot of reasons.
The paramount reason is that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL and he is a true game changer. Just how good is Adams, who the Las Vegas Raiders acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March?
Historically good.
Check out this recent stat from Pro Football Reference:
Only five players in NFL history have recorded at least 115 receptions in back-to-back seasons. This year, Davante Adams could become the first to do it in three straight years: https://t.co/v2XzAkis6X@Raiders | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/hG66pdDFNK— ProFootballReference (@pfref) August 18, 2022
Adams had 115 catches in 2020 and 123 catches last season. My money says he does it again as a Raider this season.
The other four receivers to register back-to-back 115 (or more) catch season are Antonio Brown (I know, I know), Cris Carter, Wes Welker and Michael Thomas.
Here’s to watching history this season.
In other Raiders’ news:
- No other interest: The Chicago Bears were the only team to put in a claim for offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The Raiders are fine with it. It saves them some salary-cap room.
- Brick-by-brick: The Raiders’ website looks at how the current roster was built.
- Good riddance: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at the disaster that was the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock era.
- Numbers game: Some Raiders have changed their numbers for the regular season.
