Silver Minings: Davante Adams can make history

New top WR can join an exclusive club

By Bill Williamson
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Watching Davante Adams play in the Silver and Black is going to be so much fun for a lot of reasons.

The paramount reason is that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL and he is a true game changer. Just how good is Adams, who the Las Vegas Raiders acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March?

Historically good.

Check out this recent stat from Pro Football Reference:

Adams had 115 catches in 2020 and 123 catches last season. My money says he does it again as a Raider this season.

The other four receivers to register back-to-back 115 (or more) catch season are Antonio Brown (I know, I know), Cris Carter, Wes Welker and Michael Thomas.

Here’s to watching history this season.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • No other interest: The Chicago Bears were the only team to put in a claim for offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The Raiders are fine with it. It saves them some salary-cap room.
  • Brick-by-brick: The Raiders’ website looks at how the current roster was built.
  • Good riddance: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at the disaster that was the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock era.
  • Numbers game: Some Raiders have changed their numbers for the regular season.

