Silver Minings: Davante Adams can make history

Watching Davante Adams play in the Silver and Black is going to be so much fun for a lot of reasons.

The paramount reason is that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL and he is a true game changer. Just how good is Adams, who the Las Vegas Raiders acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March?

Historically good.

Check out this recent stat from Pro Football Reference:

Only five players in NFL history have recorded at least 115 receptions in back-to-back seasons. This year, Davante Adams could become the first to do it in three straight years: https://t.co/v2XzAkis6X@Raiders | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/hG66pdDFNK — ProFootballReference (@pfref) August 18, 2022

Adams had 115 catches in 2020 and 123 catches last season. My money says he does it again as a Raider this season.

The other four receivers to register back-to-back 115 (or more) catch season are Antonio Brown (I know, I know), Cris Carter, Wes Welker and Michael Thomas.

Here’s to watching history this season.

