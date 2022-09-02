Holder’s Handful: Final 53-man roster, Darren Waller and Thayer Munford return and mailbag

The Las Vegas Raiders finally have their final 53-man roster set and are ready to go for the regular season. I recapped all the cuts and went over all the important news of the week, like Darren Waller and Thayer Munford returning to practice, on this week’s podcast.

To have your questions answered on a future episode for our mailbag segment, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Final cuts, who’s in and who’s out?

Practice squad roster

Updates on former players signing or getting cut by other teams

Waller and Munford back on the field

Waller hires a new agent

Josh McDaniels praises Clelin Ferrell

Each rookie’s impact

When to expect Waller’s new deal

Starting offensive line projection

& more!

