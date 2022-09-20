Raiders Week 3 opponent: Meet the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders are back into AFC play with a game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at Tennessee:

Record:

Tennessee is 0-2 after a 41-7 road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Titans went 12-5 and won the AFC South in 2021. So, Sunday will be a contest of two 0-2 teams that went to the AFC playoffs last season. This is a game of survival for both teams.

Could be two tired teams:

The Titans will be playing on a short week after a road game and the Raiders will be playing in their first game of the year that starts at 10 a.m. local time. it will be interesting to see how both teams react to their internal clocks.

Henry Watch:

Tennessee punishing running back Derrick Henry had just 25 yards against the Bills and he has 107 yards in two games. Keeping his numbers down is a key for the Las Vegas defense.

Injury watch:

Titans standout tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury against the Bills and it could affect his availability for this game.

Brown reunion:

Raiders’ linebacker Jayom Brown started his career with the Titans and he will be back in Nashville this week. He started 39 games in five seasons with the Titans.

Last time these two teams met:

The Titans beat the Raiders 42-21 in December, 2019 in Oakland. The Raiders haven’t been to Nashville since 2017. The Raiders won there in three straight seasons from 2015-17.