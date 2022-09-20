Just Pod Baby: Recapping the Raiders second half collapse with guest Case Keefer

The week two recap show of Just Pod Baby, hosted by Evan Groat is now available. In this episode Evan discusses what went wrong in the Raiders second half collapse that led to the 29-23 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

In segment two, Las Vegas Sun sports writer, Case Keefer joins the show to gives his reaction to the debacle at Allegiant Stadium and talks about where the Raiders go from here.

