Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 3

After one of the worst losses in franchise history, we are back checking the pulse of Raider Nation. The Las Vegas Raiders are off to an 0-2 start, which no one in Las Vegas foresaw.

They now travel to Tennessee to face the Titans, who are 0-2. They were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills' horrifically 41-7 loss at home. With the Raiders coming to town, it will be a battle to who will start 0-3.

This week's react questions ask what confidence is in the team's direction. It was 83% last week. How far does it drop this time? We will see but check it out below and let us know your thoughts.