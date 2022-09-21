Podcast: Scouting the Titans

You don’t hear of many “must-win” games for both teams in Week 3 of the NFL season. However, with the 0-2 Las Vegas Raiders set to take on the 0-2 Tennessee Titans, that’s exactly what this Sunday is as both teams have playoff aspirations.

Ahead of the pivotal matchup, Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles was kind enough to hop on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast to give Raider fans an idea of what to expect.

Topics Discussed:

Todd Downing’s negative impact on Ryan Tannehill

Breaking in rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks

How to stop the King, Derrick Henry

Titans offensive line without Taylor Lewan

Why Jeffery Simmons is a top defensive tackle in the league

Roger McCreary, Caleb Farley, Kristian Fulton and the Titans' young corners

Kevin Byard needs more recognition

& more!

