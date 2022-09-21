Raiders trade for tackle Justin Herron

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally addressed their offensive line, going to a familiar well in the process.

According to NFL Media, Las Vegas has traded for backup offensive tackle Justin Herron from the New England Patriots with the teams flipping draft picks in 2024. Herron will likely be a reserve player, To make room for Herron on the 53-man roster, the Raiders are releasing cornerback Javelin Guidry. He was recently claimed off waivers. He could go to the Raiders’ practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

Sources: The #Raiders are trading for #Patriots OT Justin Herron, with the teams flipping picks in 2024. Some solid tackle depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Terms ...



Patriots get: 2024 6th-round pick.



Raiders get: OT Justin Herron, 2024 7th-round pick. https://t.co/a1RgRUvk7G — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 21, 2022

The Raiders’ offensive line has needed some depth as the coaching staff tries to figure out the best rotation. Plus, starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left Sunday’s home 29-23 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a hip injury and missed some time. It is not known what his status is for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans. Seventh-round pick Thayer Munford took his place.

Herron, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2020 out of Wake Forest. Of course, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was in New England when Herron was drafted. This new brass has added several former New England players and Herron is the second player they acquired in a trade from the Patriots, joining backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Herron hasn’t played in a game this season, but he played in 28 games in his first two seasons with 10 starts. McDaniels was his offensive coordinator both years, so Herron should quickly slide into the Raiders’ system.