Will Shane Lechler be a Hall of Famer?

The Raiders have had a good recent run at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

In 2021, Super Bowl winning coach Tom Flores and star defensive back Charles Woodson were inducted into the Canton, Ohio museum and this summer, legendary Raiders’ wide receiver Cliff Branch was inducted. Will the Raiders’ streak continue in 2023?

Well, the Hall of Fame announced this week their list of nominees, which will be cut down to semifinalists and finalists before the election in February. There are 10 players who donned the Silver and Black who are part of the 129-member nominee list.

However, only three of them are remembered mostly as Raiders — offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski, cornerback Terry McDaniel and punter Shane Lechler. Lechler is the only first-time nominee and he probably has the best chance of election.

However, it is questionable whether a first-ballot specialist will be elected. Raiders’ legend Ray Guy is the only punter-only enshrined in Canton.

Guy was elected because he the first of his kind as a strong-legged punter who helped change the game. He also won three Super Bowl rings and was part of the 1970s Raiders, who are remembered as a great all-time group. He was part of that lore.

Lechler played in the NFL for 18 years, the first 13 with the Raiders. His stats outshine Guy’s he averaged a whopping 47.6 yards a punt in his career, which is an NFL record. Guy averaged 42.4 yards a punt.

But punters got stronger as the years went on and Lechler was part of several bad teams. So, it may be tough for him to get in, at least, soon. Guy was enshrined in 2014, 23 years after he became eligible for the Hall of Fame.

What do you think?