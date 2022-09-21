Raiders injury news: Hunter Renfrow among several players not practicing Wednesday

Earlier Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he was hopeful the team’s injured players were all improving, without giving details or making any promises who would be ready for Sunday’s crucial game at the Tennessee Titans in a battle of two 0-2 teams that were 2021 AFC playoff teams.

Yet, when practice began Wednesday, five starters were missing from the Raiders’ practice field. Per The Athletic. They are slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), Renfrow and Nichols were hurt in the Raiders’ 29-23 home overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. James, Perryman and Moehrig were injured in a Week 1 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and none of them played against the Cardinals.

#Raiders were missing 5 starters at practice today:



- C Andre James (concussion)

- WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

- DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder)

- LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

- S Tre'von Moehrig (hip)



Have time to get right before they play the Titans, but something to monitor. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 21, 2022

The Raiders did get some good injury news as backup running back Brandon Bolden returned to practice after missing the Arizona game with a hamstring injury. So, barring a setback, he is on pace to face the Titans.

Of course, with four days to go before the game, all five of the current injured Las Vegas players have a chance to recover in time, but it is a situation to monitor in the coming days.

The Titans have some injury concerns as well.