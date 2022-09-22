The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cleveland Browns to open Week 3 of the NFL season with a classic division rivalry. The Steelers hope to rob the Browns of another victory as last week’s miracle comeback by the Joe Flacco-led Jets — who is an elite quarterback, by the way — brought these two teams even with each other in the standings at 1-1.

The AFC North is completely up for grabs — granted, every division is this early in the season — as every team but the Bengals sit at .500. So, that should make for a fun Thursday Night Football matchup this week where the Browns are favored over on DraftKings Sportsbook, but maybe not by as much as you’d think.

Below are the gambling lines from DraftKings for tonight’s game, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Spread: CLE -4.5

O/U: 38.5

CLE ML: -190

PIT ML: +160

This is your place to discuss it all and drop your picks. Have a blast!