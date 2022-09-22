Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby among betting favorites for Defensive Player of the Year

After two games, Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is off to another strong start after a huge 2021 season.

The Raiders’ fourth-year star has just one sack (the Raiders’ only sack in two games) and the team is 0-2. But he has been active in both games and has created constant pressure. Crosby’s strong start has been noticed by the oddsmakers. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Crosby is among the betting favorites to win the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Crosby is currently priced at 20-1. He is tied with Chargers’ pass-rusher Joey Bosa and Bills’ pass-rusher Von Miller for the fifth lowest (best) odds. Dallas’ Micah Parsons is the betting favorite at +380 with Myles Garrett of Cleveland right behind him at +425. Nick Bosa of the 49ers is priced at 10-1 and Aaron Donald of the Rams is priced at 14-1.

If Crosby can string together a bunch of sacks and the Raiders starting winning, he can be a strong candidate to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

In other Raiders’ links: