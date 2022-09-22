Raiders-Titans preview: Looking for offensive balance

There are several reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders have unexpectedly started 0-2 under coach Josh McDaniels.

One of those reasons is a lack of consistent balance on offense, The Raiders have run 76 pass plays and just 34 run plays and it has helped result in a shaky offensive output.

#Raiders are passing on 70.9% of plays so far this season, 2nd most to Jets (74.7%). Highest ever in a season for a McDaniels offense was 63.5% in 2015 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 20, 2022

The unit has been uneven and getting more balanced with the run game is something Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels needs his team needs to do beginning Sunday at the Tennessee Titans.

“I’d say the big thing for us (in a 29-23 home overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday) was we found ourselves with penalties, which we’ve kind of stayed away from that. I thought the penalty situation yesterday – we didn’t do a great job of keeping ourselves ahead of the down and distance,” McDaniels said this week. “We had first and 15, second and 15, first and 20, 2nd and 17. And so, those situations themselves can become problematic relative to just being consistent in terms of runs and continuing to run the football. We fully had the right idea there, to do that and establish ourselves in that regard, and I thought JJ [Josh Jacobs] ran hard yesterday. “I thought he made some yards on his own, I thought we gave him an opportunity to get started. And we got to do a better job of playing a cleaner game on offense. We had some runs called back too, a couple of big ones that were called back. Our hand placement, where we have our hands, the decisions we make – we had a couple of procedure penalties. So, we just got to clean up our whole operation offensively and stay ahead of the down and distance, and I think the running game will come to us.”

Still, as the Raiders’ offensive players and new coaching staff adjust to each other, McDaniels has vowed to stay focused as a play-caller.