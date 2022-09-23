Silver and Black Pride’s Week 3 pick’em competition

Well, the Las Vegas Raiders might be 0-2 but hopefully, you’ve done better in our Silver and Black Pride weekly pick’em contest. We’ve got Week 3 on the docket and the theme of the week will be getting back on track, Raiders included.

Las Vegas has a pivotal matchup this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans where the Raiders are slight favorites on the road according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Head on over to DraftKings to make some money on the Raiders game and every other NFL game that’s going on this weekend.

Below is a look at our writer’s standing for the pick’em challenge after 32 contests:

Matt Holder 18-13-1 (56%) Ray Aspuria 14-17-1 (44%) Bill Williamson 7-9-0 (44%)

I’m not one to brag, but your boy did go 10-6 last week and pulled away from the rest of the competition. Only one writer sits above the .500 mark after two weeks so, to answer the question, “Yes, I am that guy, pal!”

Ray put together a solid 8-8 week to creep up closer to water, but bouncing back from a six-win opening frame is going to be tough and 50-50 just won’t do it. We got the technical difficulties with Bill worked out this week and can now see his record, but he might prefer it if we didn’t...he ended up on the wrong side of a few big upsets.

Group ID: 2614

2614 Password: raiders21 (case sensitive)

2022 Overall Leaders

Week 2 Top Pickers

Silver & Black Stampede is pulling out to an early two-game lead over the rest of the competition! After finishing as one of the top pickers last week with 10 winners, he/she did one better with an impressive 11 correct picks. Shoutout to Tredela too who bounced back from a mediocre 8-8 performance in Week 1 to pull into a tie for second place. It’s still early and anyone’s game, though.