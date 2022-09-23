Holder’s Handful: Raiders trade for Justin Herron, Week 3 injury report, news, mailbag & more!

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rare Week 3 “must-win” situation against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. The Raiders have been tweaking the roster, most notably trading for offensive tackle Justin Herron, so I went over that, all the other pertinent news stories for the week, the injury report and answered some mailbag questions for this week’s podcast.
Topics Discussed:
- Raiders send a draft pick to New England for Justin Herron
- Blake Martinez and others come in for a visit
- Patrick Graham praises Nate Hobbs
- LVPD looking into assault on Kyler Murray
- Maxx Crosby’s DPOY odds improve
- Raiders on Hall of Fame ballot
- Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay suspended
- Injury report
- Thoughts on Graham’s defense so far
- More playing time for Malcolm Koonce?
- Herron the answer to Vegas’ offensive line problems?
- & more!
