Holder’s Handful: Raiders trade for Justin Herron, Week 3 injury report, news, mailbag & more!

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rare Week 3 “must-win” situation against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. The Raiders have been tweaking the roster, most notably trading for offensive tackle Justin Herron, so I went over that, all the other pertinent news stories for the week, the injury report and answered some mailbag questions for this week’s podcast.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Raiders send a draft pick to New England for Justin Herron

Blake Martinez and others come in for a visit

Patrick Graham praises Nate Hobbs

LVPD looking into assault on Kyler Murray

Maxx Crosby’s DPOY odds improve

Raiders on Hall of Fame ballot

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay suspended

Injury report

Thoughts on Graham’s defense so far

More playing time for Malcolm Koonce?

Herron the answer to Vegas’ offensive line problems?

& more!

