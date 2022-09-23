 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holder’s Handful: Raiders trade for Justin Herron, Week 3 injury report, news, mailbag & more!

By Matt Holder
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rare Week 3 “must-win” situation against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. The Raiders have been tweaking the roster, most notably trading for offensive tackle Justin Herron, so I went over that, all the other pertinent news stories for the week, the injury report and answered some mailbag questions for this week’s podcast.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Raiders send a draft pick to New England for Justin Herron
  • Blake Martinez and others come in for a visit
  • Patrick Graham praises Nate Hobbs
  • LVPD looking into assault on Kyler Murray
  • Maxx Crosby’s DPOY odds improve
  • Raiders on Hall of Fame ballot
  • Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay suspended
  • Injury report
  • Thoughts on Graham’s defense so far
  • More playing time for Malcolm Koonce?
  • Herron the answer to Vegas’ offensive line problems?
  • & more!

