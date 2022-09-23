SB Nation Reacts: 33 percent of Raiders fans are confident team is headed in right direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2018. A team with high expectations going into the season will become a disappointment.
They travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, who are 0-2. It will be seen as a playoff elimination matchup with both squads looking to save their season and avoid a huge hole.
All of this has led to another drop in confidence from Raider Nation. After starting Week 1 of the season with 97 percent confidence in the team's direction, it has tumbled to 33%.
Fans feel the season is hopeless and aren't excited with the coaching or play on either side of the ball. The next three games will tell us a lot about the franchise and what the direction is in the future.
The Raiders are two-point favorites according to Draftkings Sportsbook. They need to handle business and get this season back on track.
