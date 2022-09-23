 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Just Pod Baby: Must-win game in Week 3

Talking big game against Titans

By Evan Groat
This week, the Las Vegas Raiders head to Tennessee to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start versus the Titans. Host of Just Pod Baby, Evan Groat gives you the news of the week and discusses why he believes this is a must win game for the Raiders.

In segment two, long time Titans beat reporter, Terry McCormick publisher of Titans Insider joins the show to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Titans.

