Raiders injury news: Hunter Renfrow, Denzel Perryman out Sunday at Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders will miss, at least, two key players Sunday in a crucial game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a game between two 2021 AFC playoff teams that have started this season 0-2.

Friday, the Raiders ruled out 2021 Pro Bowl players, slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) for the game. Also, starting tailback Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for the game and he did not travel with the team to Nashville Friday. He has an illness that kept him out of the past two days of practice. Thus, Jacobs must recover and travel in time to make the game, which starts at 10 a.m. PT Sunday.

Renfrow suffered the concussion when he fumbled on the final play of the Raiders’ 29-23 overtime home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Perryman was hurt against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and hasn’t played or practiced since.

Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and center Andre James are questionable to play Sunday against the Titans. Moehrig returned to practice Friday after missing the Cardinals’ game after being hurt against the Chargers. James also missed the Cardinals’ game after being hurt Week 1. Moehrig returned to practice Friday and James returned Thursday. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols is also questionable with a shoulder injury, but he did practice the past two days.

For Tennessee, standout tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) and pass-rusher Bud Dupree (hip) have already both been ruled out with injuries,