Silver Minings: Derek Carr’s MVP odds takes hit

Derek Carr had become a hot MVP bet choice.

His odds shrunk to to 16-1 just before the regular season started. He became a popular bet after starting out as a 50-1 longshot. After the Davante Adams trade from Green Bay Packers, Carr’s MVP odds went down to 33-1 then to 28-1 then to 22-1 and all the way down to 16-1.

However, after the Las Vegas Raiders’ 0-2 start to the regular season, their quarterback’s MVP odds to a hit as well. He is now priced at 35-1 by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was 30-1 earlier in the week.

Carr hasn’t been great this year thus far. He threw three interceptions in a Week 1 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers and then struggled these second half in Week 2 as the Raiders suffered their biggest collapse in team history losing 29-23 to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime at home.

So, Carr is currently nowhere near the MVP race, so 35-1 may be a bit off. But the season is young, so he can always turn things around and cash in a big bet.

