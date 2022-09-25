How to watch Raiders vs. Titans in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base never thought they’d be going into Week 3 looking for the first win of the Josh McDaniels era, but that is the fact that is facing the franchise as they enter Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

This is a key early-season game for both these 0-2 teams which made the AFC playoffs last season. This may not be a must-win the Raiders, but dropping to 0-3 in the tough AFC West would make things very tough for Las Vegas.

So, this is a critical early-season game. Here are details how to watch the Raiders-Titans Week 3 game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-2, the Titans are 0-2

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: Fox

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Johnathan Vilma, Shannon Spake.

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It should be humid. It’s supposed to be 86 degrees with a decreased chance of rain.

Betting: Raiders -2, 45.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Music City Miracles.