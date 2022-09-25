 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SNF open thread: 49ers-Broncos

Go Niners

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Russell Wilson
Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

End your Sunday slate, with the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Denver Broncos, who the Raiders host in Week 4.

Have fun rooting for the 49ers.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...