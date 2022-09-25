Final Score: Titans 24, Raiders 22

The Las Vegas Raiders played their third game of the season, at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, losing a tough game. Yes, ANOTHER one.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 0-3. The Titans are 1-2.

What it means:

The Raiders, in a season with so much hope and expectations, are in big trouble. Only three teams that started 0-6 since 1970 in the NFL have made the playoffs. The lone bright spot is Kansas City lost to the Colts and are 2-1.

Turning point:

It was an odd game. It never seemed like the Raiders were in this game, but in the end, they had a chance to tie the game with just more than a minute left, but a two-point conversion pass attempt was knocked away, ending a valiant comeback attempt by Las Vegas.

Injury report:

Raiders’ starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter as was safety Duron Harmon. But both players quickly returned. Cornerback Nate Hobbs got banged up early in the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room to be examined for a possible concussion and he was ruled out of the game. Ya-Sin had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

What’s next:

The Raiders are back in AFC West play and back home as they host the Denver Broncos, who are 1-1 going into Sunday night’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Next week’s kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday.