Raiders-Titans: Josh Jacobs is active against Tennessee

The Las Vegas Raiders got a huge boost Sunday morning when it was deemed starting tailback Josh Jacobs is healthy enough to play in Sunday’s crucial game at the Tennessee Titans in matchup of two 0-2 teams that both made the AFC playoffs last season.

Starting tailback Josh Jacobs is active and he will play. Jacobs missed practice Thursday and Friday with an illness. He didn’t travel with the team to Nashville on Friday, but he flew in on Saturday. Thankfully, Jacobs recovered enough during the weekend to be able to play in the game.

It wasn’t all good injury news for the Raiders on Sunday, however. Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and center Andre James (concussion) are inactive again after being listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Titans. Moehrig returned to practice Friday after missing the Cardinals’ game after being hurt against the Chargers. James also missed the Cardinals’ game after being hurt Week 1. Moehrig returned to practice Friday and James returned Thursday.

Rookie Dylan Parham will play for James and Duron Harmon will play for Moehrig as was the case last week.

On Friday, the Raiders ruled out 2021 Pro Bowl players, slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) for the game. Renfrow suffered the concussion when he fumbled on the final play of the Raiders’ 29-23 overtime home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Perryman was hurt against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and hasn’t played or practiced since.

The Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday are running back Brittain Brown, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Neil Ferrell.

For Tennessee, standout tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) and pass-rusher Bud Dupree (hip) have already both been ruled out with injuries,