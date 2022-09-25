The Las Vegas Raiders are 0-2 and could start looking to the draft if that turns into 0-3. The Raiders are in Nashville for a battle with the Tennessee Titans, who have the same outlook going into the matchup.

While in town, Dave Ziegler and his scouting department decided to get a live look at the top SEC matchup of the week. Tennessee Volunteers were hoping for their first win vs. the Florida Gators in eight tries with their best team in years.

The intrigue in Anthony Richardson on the NFL level hasn't waned. The Raiders have three people in town to scout Tennessee/Florida, including GM Dave Ziegler. The QB needy Bucs, Giants and Commanders also had multiple scouts/execs at the Swamp for the Kentucky game. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

The most touted prospect in town is Anthony Richardson. The quarterback is a specimen at 6'4 240 pounds with a cannon and high-level athleticism. Many teams were at Neyland Stadium to watch the redshirt sophomore go to work.

Florida and Tennessee both have a projected top 100 offensive lineman as well. Flordia's O'Cyrus Torrence is currently the highest-graded guard on pro football focus. Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright is no slouch with two pressures allowed on 108 passing snaps.

The newest member of the Florida Gators offensive line is a mauler. OG O’Cyrus Torrence taking on 90 here. pic.twitter.com/dQKy3fqqeD — Brandon Carroll (@itsbcarroll) January 17, 2022

Each player would add value to a struggling offensive line. Raider Nation doesn't want to look to the draft, but the front office is always preparing for the future.

In other Raiders Links

Josh Jacobs makes the trip to Tennessee: Jacobs missed the original flight to Nashville because of illness.

Tape Don't Lie preview vs. the Titans: The Tape Don't Lie show gives their thoughts on the offense and defense of the Titans.

Thoughts from the Titans players and coaches: The Raider's home website has the latest quotes from the Tennessee Titans.